‘My Hero Academia’ Shocks With One Violent Mid-Credits Scene

My Hero Academia fans have been living through several weeks of tension after the League of Villains attacked and kidnapped Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll. But fans didn’t expect the heroes to strike back so soon, as they began their ambush on the hideout and Nomu factory.

But what also came unexpectedly was a violent scene depicted at the end of the episode as the mysterious leader of the villains, All For One, had been introduced.

My Hero Academia has been using several mid-credits scenes this season as the narrative constantly keeps the tension flowing despite being so far into the third season already. This one definitely takes the cake as a crumbling Nomu factory reveals All For One floating in the center.

As Midoriya and the others react, All For One had such an overwhelming pressure that they each had violent flashes of what would happened if they attacked All For One. The brief flash features Midoriya, Todoroki, Kirishima, Yaoyorozu, and Iida in pools of blood as their bodies lay astray.

Midoriya notes that the pressure is so strong, that they can’t even look back as he slowly realizes that this is the All For One that All Might spoke of. These mid-credits scenes have been a great way of keeping the pressure up, but the most recent tag definitely amped this up greatly.

While the series has featured plenty of violent moments, this is definitely the darkest ending the series has had since Hero Killer Stain’s defeat. It’s an introduction worthy of All For One, and worthy of a great mid-credits tag.

