Here’s Who Wins ‘My Hero Academia’s Big Midoriya, Bakugo Rematch

The Hero License Exam arc has ended on My Hero Academia, and it’s capped off with the major second fight between Midoriya and Bakugo as the two of them have a lot to get off of their chests.

Although it may not seem important to say who “won,” the victor of this second match sets up a whole host of potential new stories as Midoriya and Bakugo enter a new stage of their rivalry. So who won?

With Midoriya winning the first time they fought during Season 1, now that Bakugo has won their rematch it places them on more of an even playing field going into the future. Bakugo got the decisive victory here as the fight ends when Midoriya is pinned to the ground completely after Bakugo counter’s Midoriya’s final rush attack.

Fans learned in the latest episode that Bakugo had actually been carrying a huge chip on his shoulder ever since All Might went into retirement. The actual burden goes far beyond that, as Bakugo’s inferiority complex has made him feel inadequate when compared to Midoriya’s sudden growth.

This is further emphasized by Midoriya, who Bakugo saw as lesser, getting chosen as All Might’s successor. Bakugo and Midoriya both worshipped All Might equally, and both want to become the greatest hero, but Bakugo hates how Midoriya was chosen as the successor.

Midoriya’s been carrying a burden as well, as he wants to catch up to the one he sees as a symbol of “victory,” and the two come to a huge clash. Though Midoriya has become stronger over the past few arcs, leading his body handling 8% of Full Cowl. But even with this, Bakugo is the one who’s victorious this time around.

Although Midoriya had his own motivations in this fight, it seems that Bakugo was pushed a little bit more. His frustration at his own perceived weakness and Midoriya’s strength gave him the emotional wherewithal to overcome Midoriya in this bout. He just needed it more this time. Now with this victory, Midoriya and Bakugo are tied and thus enter a new, more respectful phase of their rivalry. There’s no telling how far this new perspective will take the two of them.

