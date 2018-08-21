‘My Hero Academia’ Shares New Details About Izuku’s One For All Dream

The last My Hero Academia chapter saw Midoirya meet the original user of One For All in a dream, and now after talking to All Might fans have learned just a little more about what exactly happened.

Along with feeling a physical touch from the original user, Midoriya says that at the end of the dream he saw all of the predecessors of the One For All power clearer than ever before.

Midoriya’s become acquainted with the other spirits in One For All before, during the Sports Festival against Shinso for example, but he’s never seen them without a silhouette before. Although there are two of the users still covered by a shadowy silhouette (which has gotten Bakugo and Kirishima fans really thinking), this confirms that there is a presence within One For All reaching out to Midoriya. Unlike what All Might said before, there seems to be a sense of consciousness within it.

The fact that the first user talked to Midoriya too seemed to catch All Might off-guard as he says he’s never experienced such a dream, nor did his master Nana Shimura mention anything about it either. But when All Might thinks to himself, he remembers a conversation between he and Shimura.

She mentions that it wasn’t a dream, that it was the Vestiges of the One For All power. Her theory is that along with storing the power of each Vestige, it’s also carried on each of their ambitions as a part of their spirit. That’s why she’s so certain that even if the One For All user may fall, they’ll be reunited within it.

Though neither of them knows what the first user meant by the “Singularity” of the One For All power, All Might and Midoriya share a nice moment when Midoriya remarks how pretty Shimura was by remembering what All Might said about his mother’s hairstyle. My Hero Academia will surely explore more of this dream as the new arc continues, and it seems like there will be a big focus on one fan-favorite Shinso.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.