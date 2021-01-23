My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Mineta Hilarious Makeover

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay has given Minoru Mineta a hilarious makeover that's oddly appropriate! Out of all the heroes in training introduced as members of Class 1-A in Kohei Horikoshi's series, one that remains the most divisive among the roster is Mineta. Although the heroes have all had their own kind of shining moments at various moments in the franchise overall, one that lacks these kinds of big events is Mineta. Although he has been included in some of the big arcs of the series, it still has yet to be enough to change many fans' first impressions.

Mineta is often the butt of the joke or the bottom of the totem pole overall, and many times it's with good reason as he tends to represent becoming a pro hero for the wrong reasons. Despite how much he's improved in his actual hero work (he has passed all of the same trials, after all), he'll always been seen in the same way. Now artist Low Cost Cosplay has changed that slightly with a hilarious makeover literally putting him at the ground level. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Mineta will be returning alongside all of the other Class 1-A students when My Hero Academia's fifth season debuts later this Spring. Premiering new episodes on March 27th, the return of this series is one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall. Not only will we get to see Class 1-A in action, but we'll be seeing the members of Class 1-B in their full hero regalia as well as the two classes see how far they have grown by testing their skills against one another.

Mineta will be involved in this upcoming fray, of course, but we'll be seeing a number of fan favorites involved in the fights. This includes the returning Hitoshi Shinso, who is surprisingly involved with the hero course exercises this time around according to the first teasers and trailers to come out of the fifth season thus far. But what do you think?

Where does Mineta rank among your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia overall? Excited for the anime to return for its fifth season later this year?