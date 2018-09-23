‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Mirio’s Debut

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode did a lot of work to set-up major future events in the anime series, and part of that is the introduction of the Big Three‘s Mirio Togata.

Though fans don’t get too much of an idea of the kind of power he has just yet, his introduction has left such a strong impression on fans that they are obsessed with this mysterious new character with The Adventures of Tintin face.

The Big Three are the top three third year students at U.A. High School, and Mirio made the biggest impression out of the three so far because of how he reached out to Midoriya. After finding out that it was two first years that had a fight during after-school hours, he suddenly appears in a wall while Midoriya was throwing out the trash.

Naturally, this freaks out Midoriya. But what really takes him off-guard is when Mirio appears in the ground below him. Mirio just wanted to meet Midoriya and said Midoriya would find out all about him soon enough. When Midoriya goes back to school, it’s then he discovers Mirio is one of cede Big Three.

This mischievous nature of Mirio, along with his remarkably simplified character design has already made him a standout character by fans. Some think his debut would have been perfect to end the series on, but others are just curious to see what’s coming next as he’s surely hiding a yet perceived strength that Midoriya and the others will have to overcome.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

MIRIO IS HERE

‘Should’ve Ended Like This’

Good.

When you finally get to see Best Boy Mirio TIN TIN Togata animated in my hero academia????? pic.twitter.com/CMxDDzhUkc — Yawzaaa (@YawManzo) September 22, 2018

Familiar Face

You cannot convince me that these are all different characters#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/CuQBCbSfJZ — Gilgo ✨ (@Gilgo_) September 22, 2018

‘Many Faces of Mirio’

The many different faces of Mirio…….sort of… pic.twitter.com/rpooc5zVmA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 22, 2018

‘Violently Launch Himself into My Cold Dead Heart’

I’M SO READY FOR MIRIO TO VIOLENTLY LAUNCH HIMSELF INTO MY COLD DEAD HEART pic.twitter.com/PnKCzNyQoP — ?Mazzlebee? |not offering plush commissions| (@Mazzlebee) September 22, 2018

Meetings

Mirio meeting me: pic.twitter.com/nuq9puUlbT — ʀɪʟᴇʏ ♡ ᴋʀᴋɴ | 영원히 (@tetsukens) September 22, 2018

‘You’ll Know All About Me Soon Enough’