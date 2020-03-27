My Hero Academia Teases Mirko’s Anime Debut in New Stills

My Hero Academia fans have been eagerly anticipating the announcement that a fifth season of the series was on the way, and while that has yet to be confirmed we’ll be getting our answer soon enough as the final two episodes of the fourth season gear up for their premiere. With the conclusion of the Cultural Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, the next episode of the season teases the first event from the much anticipated Pro Hero arc featuring the debut of a few fan favorite pro heroes fans have been waiting to see join the anime officially.

While much of the promotional material for the next episode have teased the debut of the pro hero Hawks in the next episode, there’s actually another hero that fans have been wanting to see ever since she debuted in this arc in the manga — the Rabbit Hero Mirko. With Episode 87 of the series teasing the unveiling of a new top ten heroes, Mirko is on her way! You can see a glimpse of her first anime appearance below thanks to @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pro Heroes Billboard ranking episode is gonna be 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KhaggATDP3 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 27, 2020

There has been a debate among fans as to where the fourth season will come to an end, but if it’s anything like the other seasons we’ll get the first moments of the Pro Hero arc over the next two episodes before a major cliffhanger leaves the remainder of it for the presumed next season. The other seasons have all been announced with a “To Be Continued” with each finale of the past, and there’s no indication that it’s going to be any different here.

With the Episode 87 preview already taking the first steps into the Pro Hero arc, Season 5 will likely get started with a dose of action heavy stuff before leading into a major war with the villains that’s currently exploding in the manga. It’s where Mirko truly shines, but at least we’ll get her anime debut (and voice actor confirmation) soon enough!

Are you excited to see the Rabbit Hero Mirko make her debut in the anime after hearing about her exploits in the manga? Where do you think Season 4 will come to an end? Where do you think the cliffhanger will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!