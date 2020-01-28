My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Momo Yaoyorozu to the Beach

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has drawn a lot of flack for a few of the characters in My Hero Academia in particular. While he’s certainly not shy when diving into fan service with special pro heroes like Midnight (whose sexiness is her whole deal), it’s been a much different case with the hero-in-training Momo Yaoyorozu. Like Midnight, her quirk was crafted with the idea that she needs to show as much skin as possible, but unlike Midnight, she herself doesn’t play into this angle. Yet, it’s one of the angles highlighted by official art for the series and even Horikoshi himself with special sketches.

This debate may rage on, but it’s still resulted in some pretty fun room to explore with the character for artists. There have been plenty of fun cosplay takes on Yaoyorozu from artists all over, and one of the recent takes that is catching fire with fans brings one notable bit of Yaoyorozu beach bikini art to life.

Artist @nico.hebe (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a new take on Momo’s beachy bikini look that not only manages to catch the vibe of the art well, but also provides a great example of why Momo Yaoyorozu is such a creati-ve draw for potential cosplay. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮋꭼᏼꭼ́ 🌺 (@nico.hebe) on Jan 27, 2020 at 9:00am PST

This particular Momo bikini look comes from a special event for the now defunct My Hero Academia: Smash Tap mobile game in Japan. This mobile game allowed fans to collect and use their favorite heroes and villains, and many special events featured different kinds of looks for each of the characters. So while Momo has never been featured with this particular bikini in the official series, it is from some impressive official art!

There was a bikini debate following her special fantasy alternate universe reveal, however, but it seems that no matter how much debate surrounds the character, artists and fans will still be there to enjoy every one of these fun takes! Maybe everything would settle a bit more if we got more action from her in the main series, too. Where do you sit on the Momo Yaoyorozu bikini debate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

