Fierce My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Why Fans Love Momo Yaoyorozu

My Hero Academia‘s characters have very distinct designs that each have their own sets of fans and supporters. This is especially true for Momo Yaoyorozu, whose hero outfit is one of the more divisive among the fandom. While many fans continue to debate her showing so much skin compared to many of the other heroes, she’s still one of the most popular heroes in training in the entire series. Perhaps its due to the attention gained from all of the debate, but much of the support and love for the character comes from her fierceness in actual hero work.

This can be tough to capture through cosplay, but artist @jannetincosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has shared a fun look that greatly highlights why fans love Momo Yaoyorozu so much when she’s in the midst of fierce hero action. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannet (@jannetincosplay) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:42pm PDT

Momo Yaoyorozu’s hero costume is probably one of the toughest to translate into the real world because it’s so open due to her quirk. While cosplay artists like @jannetincosplay have shared their own great takes on bringing this outfit to the real world, the actual series has offered its own attempt at bringing the costume to live-action with a few adjustments. A stage play based on the series features the same hero costume for Yaoyorozu, but adds a zipper.

There’s been a revive to the debate as to whether or not this zipper would hinder Yaoyorozu’s hero work — especially because she’s been seen opening her hero costume further to produce larger items — but seeing fierce cosplay like this work so well with the costume definitely helps make a case for the other side. Both versions of the costume can work, and fans will most likely love it all the same.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.