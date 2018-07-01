‘My Hero Academia’ Just Had its Most Adorable Episode Yet

My Hero Academia has the characters trying to return to a normal life after the momentous fight between All Might and All For One shook up the entire hero world. But before the series begins its next action-packed arc, it’s time for the students and fans to relax a bit.

With the U.A. students moving into their new dorms for the first time, the series has one of the most adorable in the series yet as characters interact in new ways and fans get to see a new side of most of the extended cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After learning that they were almost expelled from the academy had All Might’s secret weakness had not been revealed, Midoriya and the others try their best to return to a new normal. So they begin a contest to see who has the best decorated room, and fans got to see more personal sides of Midoriya’s classmates.

Midoriya’s room is still full of All Might paraphernalia, no one wants to go in creepy Mineta’s room, Yaoyorozu’s bed is too big for her room, Kirishima’s room is full of “manly” equipment, Todoroki surprisingly completely renovated his room to make it more Japanese, and at the end of the day Kido wins the best room contest because of the chiffon cake he baked and fed to the girls.

It was a nice breezy episode to calm the nerves, but also set important steps for the future as now the kids now have to prepare for a Provisional Hero License exam which will have them needing all of their skills as heroes to pass.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.