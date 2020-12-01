My Hero Academia Reveals First Staff Additions to Third Movie

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the first staff additions for its third movie. Earlier this month, fans were interested to see what the My Hero Academia franchise was planning as the official Twitter accounts representing its manga, anime, and movie projects released a trio of mysterious visuals that, when combined together, formed the full poster for the third film in the franchise. The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine confirmed that this combined teaser poster was indeed for the third movie, and also confirmed a few more details as to the first batch of staff additions for this new movie project.

Although the official title for My Hero Academia's third film has yet to be revealed, Shueisha confirmed that the film is currently scheduled for a release in Summer 2021. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi will once against be serving as the chief supervisor for the third film just as he did with the previous films, Two Heroes and Heroes Rising. He will also be contributing the character designs for the new characters introduced in the film.

As for the rest of the first staff additions announced, it was confirmed that Kenji Nagasaki will once again oversee the directing for the third film just as he had with the previous two and anime series for studio BONES. Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script for the film, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the new film's music, and Yoshihiko Umakoshi will be serving as the character designer on the film.

There's a good chance that we will get more details for My Hero Academia's third film at the upcoming Jump Festa 2021 event taking place next month. This event will feature My Hero Academia as one of the major franchises shown, and fans have quite a bit to look forward to now with this third film and upcoming fifth season of the franchise. At the very least, it'd be great to get an answer to that mysterious "Three Musketeers" tease in the movie's first poster.

What do you think? Are you excited for My Hero Academia's third movie? What are you hoping to see happen in the franchise's next big entry Are you more curious about the fifth season of the series instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!