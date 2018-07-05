Fans Are Excited For ‘My Hero Academia’s Big Movie Premiere

Although My Hero Academia: Two Heroes won’t fully premiere until August 3 in Japan, the film is holding a special premiere for fans attending Anime Expo 2018 and fans are as hyped for the premiere as expected.

As shared by Twitter user @YonkouProd, the line to even get the wristbands for a possible spot in the audience is wildly long. Nevertheless, fans can’t wait to finally get their eyes on it today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is just to get your wrist bands for admission https://t.co/Su8Tstse4p — YonkouProductions @ Anime Expo (@YonkouProd) July 5, 2018

Our own Megan Peters is at the scene covering the premiere and the rest of Anime Expo for Comicbook.com, so be sure to stay tuned for all the important updates! The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (with a later US theater release planned), is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.