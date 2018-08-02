New ‘My Hero Academia’ Story Reveals One Touching All Might Moment

My Hero Academia is blowing up these days, but fans can never get enough. Over the last four years, the shonen title has become one of the most popular in Japan, and its about to get its own feature film as such. And, thanks fans, netizens can get a look at the film’s one-shot manga which stars the one and only All Might.

So, you will be happy to know the No. 1 Hero was as boisterous in the past as he is these days. He really is plus ultra in every way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, My Hero Academia is poised to debut its first film this weekend in Japan. The movie, which is titled My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, dips into All Might’s past as he brings Izuku on a special trip. It is there the younger boy meets Melissa Shield, a girl who is connected to All Might’s past, and this special one-shot features an adorable moment between the girl and her hero.

As the manga explains, Melissa is much like Izuku as they’re both Quirkless. Unable to become a hero, the girl tries to avoid the pitiful looks she gets from her peers, but her view on heroism changes after she meets All Might.

The two meet when All Might visits Melissa and her dad David at their home. The girl doesn’t recall meeting the man before, but Melissa can tell he’s something special as her dad created All Might’s latest suit. The Pro Hero then proves his merit by punching a tornado out of existence, saving both citizens and the city from catastrophic damage. Wowed by his strong Quirk, Melissa is quick to praise heroes, but she goes quiet when her Quirkless nature rears its head.

“With just one punch, you saved so many people! Heroes really are so cool,” Melissa says. “I’m Quirkless and have no powers, so there’s not much…” (via Aitaikimochii)

Trailing off, Melissa is left rather depressed, but All Might blows her away by explaining how heroes come in all kinds of capacities.

“Look at this hero suit, Melissa! Is there something you notice,” All Might booms before telling the girl her father is the only one skilled enough to make such a durable suit.

“Thanks to Dave’s hero suit, no matter how difficult the opponent or how great the disaster or how formidable the villain, I can stand and move forward to save people! In other words, your father is my hero! Do you get it?”

The touching moment not only showcases All Might’s inspirational persona, but it changes one Quirkless girl’s life. Once Melissa realizes she can still be a hero even by proxy, her once timid dreams are able to run free, and the young heroine decides she will become a hero like her dad. So, one day down the line, fans should expect Melissa to assist Deku much like David does for All Might.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you want the franchise to give fans more peeks into All Might’s past like this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!