‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Teases Major Movie Moment You’ll Never See in the Manga

The first My Hero Academia movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, has gotten a major boost in hype thanks to its premiere at Anime Expo 2018. Check out what our own Comicbook.com/Anime expert, Megan Peters, had to say about it.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes may be the best superhero film I have ever seen. I am floored. A near perfect movie. Wow. — Megan Peters: AX 🔜 SDCC (@meganpeterscb) July 5, 2018



Well, now that the movie has been screened, we’re getting all knings of new insight into the film – including this interview with My Hero Academia creator, Kōhei Horikoshi:

Horikoshi states in his most recent interview that he was VERY INVOLVED with the Boku No Hero Academia movie’s script, characters, plot, what he wanted to show in the movie, what he wanted characters to do in the movie. etc. Here’s the translation!

Source: https://t.co/8ZRV0thhoj pic.twitter.com/rhKnAuLCbp — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 7, 2018



The big tease in this interview comes at the end, where the interviewer drops the slightly spoilery reveal that in Two Heroes, we’ll get to see an epic moment where Izuku Midoriya and his mentor All Might unleash a major dual attack with their One For All quirk. In response, Horikoshi teases how Two Heroes will give fans this rare treasure of getting to see Deku and a still powerful All Might fighting side-by-side:

“Yes the events of the movie happen before the battle with All For one, so I want everyone to be able to watch and look forward to this since you will never see it in the manga.”

In the manga (and current arc of the anime series), we get to see the true power and heroism of All Might during his big showdown with his villain nemesis All For One, during the Kamino Raid operation. Fans were so impressed with how the anime depicted All Might’s most powerful attack, “United States of Smash”; they were similarly impressed when Izuku unleashed his own powerful smash attack against villain Muscular, earlier in season 3. With both Izuku and All Might’s big battle moments earning so much acclaim, it will no doubt be a “Plus Ultra” moment in Two Heroes when student and mentor finally get to unleash a big attack together.

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3 – but will screen first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Stay tuned for our coverage of that event!