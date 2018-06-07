‘My Hero Academia’ Movie World Premiere Set for Anime Expo

The first feature film from the world of My Hero Academia has set its world premiere, and it’s happening here in the states this summer!

Today, Funimation and TOHO announced that the two companies are teaming up to premiere My Hero Academia: Two Heroes at Anime Expo 2018 this July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation Films acquired the rights to the new feature movie, and its subtitled world premiere will take place on Thursday, July 5 at 12:30pm in Main Event Hall B of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Any Anime Expo badge holder gets into the screening of the film for free, but the seating will be first come, first serve, so you’ll want to get there early.

Following the screening of the film will be a celebrity guest panel featuring voice actors from both the Japanese and English versions of the show.

In addition to presenting the premiere at Anime Expo, Funimation films will release My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the company will distribute the film across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

You can check out the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below!

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia: Two Heroes in theaters this year? Will you be in attendance at Anime Expo to check out the premiere? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section!