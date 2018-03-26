First ‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals First Story Details

In just a few days, My Hero Academia will be making a big return to TV. April will bring all sorts of anime to the forefront, but millions are eyeing this shonen show as its third season will drop soon. Not only that, but My Hero Academia‘s first movie is slated to go live this August, and fans just got their first real update on the feature.

And, yes — All Might will play an important role in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, Anime Japan 2018 came to a close with a big day of exciting panels. One of the presentations was for My Hero Academia, and it released lots of info about the upcoming film. Not only was its title and tagline revealed, but Bones Inc. confirmed the timeline and setting of the movie too.

According to reports, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: The Two Heroes will take place overseas. The feature will be set on a giant floating city known as I Island. It seems the story will take place after the ‘Final Exam’ arc. It sounds like the film is set during the summer of the ‘School Trip’ arc which season three of My Hero Academia will cover (via ANN).

Of course, fans have already been told the movie will explore All Might’s prime. There is no word on how the pro hero’s backstory will be told, but fans have their guesses. Everything from time travel to flashback sequences have been pitched, but Bones Inc. is keeping its mouth shut about All Might’s role in the movie.

Another character will also play a significant role in the feature, and they won’t be from UA Academy. A brand-new heroine named Melissa will be introduced as she lives on I Island. The girl is said to be Quirkless, a trait that connects her to Izuku. The character was shown on the first poster for My Hero Academia’s film, and fans are eager to learn how the girl will jive with the students of Class 1-A.

Are you excited for this first My Hero Academia film? How you think All Might plays into its story?