‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals First English Trailer

My Hero Academia fans are having their best year yet as the third season of the anime has finally kicked off officially, and now fans can not only look forward to new episodes of the series but to a new original film as well.

Thanks to the efforts of Twitter users @MrOppaiSenpai and @dannyp2981, the first trailer for the My Hero Academia movie now has English subtitles.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.”

The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before. This trailer reveals an All Might in his prime with visible eyes fans have never got a good look at before. The synopsis for My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break.

However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage!

Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.