My Hero Academia Season 6 Tackles Dabi's Infamous 'Blank' Scene

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been powering its way through the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with its first few episodes, and the newest has revealed how the anime tackled Dabi's infamous "blank" name trolling scene with Hawks. The war between the heroes and the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front has been fierce already with a notable name losing their life before the full fight begins, and Dabi has thus sprung into action against Hawks as a result. But as their fight began, it was revealed that the two shared a surprising connection.

When Dabi began his fiery assault on Hawks, he caught the secretive pro hero by surprised when he revealed that he knew Hawks' real name. This was something that definitely stood out to the hero given his mysterious past with the Public Safety Commission, and now that mystery has been deepened even further as when Hawks asked who Dabi really is, it's instead muted when Dabi reveals his real name to a very shocked Hawks in return. It's something the manga did as well in a different manner.

THEY DID THE BLANK PANEL I’M SCREAMING, I HAD TO PUT THE WHOLE SCENE HERE BECAUSE EVERY. SINGLE. THING. ABOUT THIS IS JUST- WOW I’M SPEECHLESS pic.twitter.com/uIW6ZHcEFF — Genny ✨| Hawks’ lawyer (@mayhembirb) October 22, 2022

Why Was Dabi's Real Name Muted?

This scene actually comes from Chapter 267 of My Hero Academia's manga, and Dabi's name is blacked out in a speech bubble. It's deliberately hid from fans when he reveals that Hawks should have been keeping an eye on him this entire time instead, and just as Hawks is surprised in the episode, it was just as shocking of a scene in the manga. The anime couldn't use a blank speech bubble, of course, so instead you get a close up of Dabi mouthing his real name while everything else is completely silent.

Fans of the manga will likely be able to piece together the name as shown directly here, but thankfully for everyone else, this is a reveal that will come later in the arc. Without giving too much away about Dabi's real name for fans only checking out the anime, this is all building up to a climactic reveal at the right time that we will see much later in the sixth season. But for now, Dabi's real name remains a mystery!

How did you like the way My Hero Academia's anime tackled Dabi's name trolling scene? Was it handled better here or better in the manga?