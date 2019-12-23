My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Fun Holiday Spin on Mt. Lady

My Hero Academia‘s pro heroes are still largely a mystery as the series has only taken a few moments to flesh out some of the more iconic ones before returning its focus to Izuku Midoriya and the heroes-in-training of Class 1-A. This means that many fans have been drawn to some of the pros thanks to the impact left from just a few appearances, and one of the biggest examples of this has been the pro hero Mt. Lady. She’s been a major hit with fans with each of her cameos throughout the series thus far, and has been an especially popular choice for cosplay.

But even with her popularity, artists are still finding fun new ways to bring Mt. Lady to life through cosplay. Artist @amazonmandy (who you can find on Instagram here) shared an especially fun take that’s perfect for the upcoming Christmas holiday as @amazonmandy brings a particularly festive new look to Mt. Lady. Check it out below:

Mt. Lady has made a few appearances throughout the series, and continues to be a massively popular character among fans despite her sporadic appearances. She’s only factored into the main narrative a few times, however, but apparently she could have had much more of a critical role. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi once revealed that Mt. Lady began as a concept for the main heroine alongside Izuku Midoriya, but was soon replaced by Ochaco Uraraka.

It’s not really clear just how different the series could have been if Mt. Lady and her growth quirk was a central character in the series, but clearly she’s been popular enough for Horikoshi to put her in the series when applicable. Even if it’s for some commentary, and blocking an attack with her face to help Midoriya and the others escape All For One. But as the series continues, there are still plenty of opportunities for Mt. Lady to shine!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.