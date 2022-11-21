My Hero Academia Highlights Kurogiri's New Look in Wicked Cover Art

My Hero Academia has been putting a lot of focus on Kurogiri lately as the war between the heroes and villains reaches a major turning point with its latest chapters, and the cover art for the newest release has highlighted this in full with a wicked take on the villain's new look! The final war has reached a major impasse as the villains are now focusing their efforts on getting Kurogiri from the heroes' clutches in order to use the villain's warping power to sway the war back in their direction. But it's been as complicated of a situation as you would expect.

Kurogiri has been the focus of both Spinner and Present Mic's efforts as the previous chapter came to an end as Spinner wanted to reach out to Kurogiri to get him to activate and help Tomura Shigaraki, but Present Mic was trying to appeal to his former friend Oboro Shirakumo. Hoping that his friend was still somewhere deep within his now Nomu body, the previous chapter saw Kurogiri shed more than ever. This was reflected in the cover art for My Hero Academia Chapter 373, and you can check it out below:

What Happens to Kurogiri in Chapter 373?

The newest chapter of the series picks up shortly after Spinner and Present Mic yelled out to Kurogiri to try and activate him by any means, but the chase towards the villain continues as it's revealed that neither of them had been able to get through to him yet. Spinner, despite losing control over his body following his use of All For One's implanted powers in the chapters before, ends up getting to Kurogiri first as a way to remind the villain that he works for Shigaraki.

As the chapter comes to an end, more of the fog in Kurogiri's body begins to fade away as Shirakumo's body beneath begins to show even more. That's what is highlighted with the cover art for the chapter itself as Kurogiri sheds away that darkness and becomes a new version of himself, and now it's just a matter of seeing what the villain will do now that he has returned to the fight in full.

