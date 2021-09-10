My Hero Academia Synopsis Sets Up Shigaraki’s Next Flashback

One of the biggest elements of the current arc of My Hero Academia’s fifth season, My Villain Academia, is exploring the tragic origins of the antagonists that make up the League of Villains, and perhaps there is no origin more tragic and horrific than that of All For One’s heir apparent, Shigaraki. With the next episode seeing the battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro hit a new level, it will also take the opportunity to further show us how the decaying criminal became the horrific leader of the League of Villains that we’ve come to know today.

Shigaraki’s origin was hinted at in the beginning of this bloody arc, with All For One handing him the disembodied hands of his deceased family which he still wears to this day. With both Toga and Twice using their origin stories to help push them to new levels during their respective fights against the Meta Liberation Army, it’s not far fetched to believe that Shigaraki will do the same, with his current battles against the lesser tier members of the MLA already allowing him to spread his power of decay outside of the targets that he touched, making him that much deadlier.

The official synopsis of My Hero Academia’s 112th episode dives further into Shigaraki’s origin while also hinting at the bloody battle between the decaying villain and Re-Destro, reading as such:

“In the middle of the fight against Yotsubashi from the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki’s past crosses his mind like a flashback. What happened to him and his family, his encounter with All For One, his destructive impulses and the moment he was given the name “Tomura Shigaraki”…after remembering everything, Shigaraki awakens! The war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army finale reaches its end?!”

With only a few episodes left in My Villain Academia, this next episode is one of the most important and manga fans know that this will definitely give fans of UA Academy one of the bloodiest moments in the series to date. It will definitely be interesting to see if the anime adaptation is able to fully re-tell Shigaraki’s tragic beginnings.

Are you hyped for Shigaraki’s origin story to hit the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi 101X