My Hero Academia Goes Plus Ultra With This Nana Shimura Cosplay

My Hero Academia, and the rich world creator Kōhei Horikoshi has created around it, have successfully captured a mainstream audience, who are heavily invested in its mythos. Not only are the main characters of My Hero Academia now iconic within the anime genre (Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Bakugo, One For All), the supporting characters, recurring characters – even minor bit characters get shown love. Case in point: One of the most pivotal recurring characters in My Hero Academia is no doubt Nana Shimura, All Might’s mentor and the grandmother of the series’ main villain, Tomura Shigaraki. One cosplayer is going viral for showing love to Nana Shimura in the best way.

Check out this My Hero Academia Nana Shimura cosplay by Brilan Imagery, featuring cosplayer Penberly!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“💫🖤 The mood we wake up with each day is a surprise, especially with a mental illness. My days have recently been mentally exhausting (though this doesn’t change my positive headspace, just takes a lot more effort!), and I was very scared how it would affect my Thanksgiving with my mom, who flew out alone to spend time with me for the day 🖤 I’m so happy that today has been very good to me, and I wanted to share that small experience with you. I hope your Thanksgiving gives you time to reflect on something that helps remind you of why life is so precious, too. 💫🖤 Happy Thanksgiving, my dear friends. You are loved. You are worth knowing. Have a great day! PLUS ULTRA!” —@penberly

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.