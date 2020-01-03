New My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Kirishima’s Best Genderbent Design Yet

The fourth season of My Hero Academia has put the spotlight on a number of characters that had not received the limelight before. Lemillion just concluded his titanic, albeit tragic, battle against Overhaul and the professional hero Fat Gum was able to deliver a huge blow against the Yakuza’s Eight Bullets. No hero has stuck out more this season perhaps than Red Riot, the young hero of UA Academy named Kirishima, who sacrificed his body in an attempt to take down the powerhouse of Rappa. Now, one fan artist has re-interpreted Red Riot in a brand new way!

Reddit User and Artist Nightbear-Shio shared this impressive artwork that takes Red Riot and gives him a genderbend interpretation, doing a big service to the Class 1-A student that unlocked his ultimate technique, Unbreakable, during the fourth season of My Hero Academia:

Kirishima proved himself to be one of the shining stars this season in the ranks of Class 1-A, putting his life on the line in an attempt to save the life of his mentor, Fat Gum. Though in the past of the franchise, the likes of Midoriya, All Might, Shoto Todoroki, and several others have been given moments to shine, it is a strength of the anime series that it has so many great characters to act as new protagonists.

In looking at Red Riot’s early life, we got a much better idea of why he wanted to become a hero, realizing that his fear was holding him back from being “a hero who could protect”. It’s clear that Kirishima is going to be one of the strongest heroes in the franchise, and we look forward to see where he goes in the future.

What do you think of this re-imagining of the hardened hero of Red Riot? How did you feel about his shining moment in the most recent season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.