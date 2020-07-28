My Hero Academia Is One of the Most Popular Shows in America Right Now, Says New Report

✖

It goes without saying that TV has become a hot commodity these days. With much of the world under quarantine because of COVID-19, those stuck at home are trying to keep themselves entertained as going out isn't an option. Of course, that means some shows are climbing out of their niches to become big-name hits, and it seems like My Hero Academia is ranking up there.

After all, a new report from Observer is out, and it documents the ten most in-demand TV shows of the last two months. The data, which came from Parrot Analytics, was sourced from all sorts of online activity. That is why the top ten list is wild to look at, and My Hero Academia ranked second of all.

And if that isn't PLUS ULTRA, what is? Endeavor might take issue with being second, but this hit anime doesn't have that kind of ego. My Hero Academia beat out primetime juggernauts like Stranger Things and even The Walking Dead on this list, so you can see Class 1-A would be happy.

You can check out the top ten list below in full:

SpongeBob SquarePants

My Hero Academia

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Rick and Morty

The Flash

WWE Raw

Steven Universe

The Walking Dead

Clearly, SpongeBob SquarePants is hard to beat, and the show's appeal reaches to both kids and adults. However, it is important to note the amount of animation on this list. The shows ranked in first, second, fifth, sixth, and ninth are all animated hits. The medium has been growing in popularity as of late thanks to adult comedies like Rick and Morty and superhero anime like My Hero Academia. The advent of streaming has only made it easier to delve into animation as Netflix and HBO Max have invested heavily in that area. So if you were ever in doubt about Izuku's reputation, well - you don't need to worry any longer.

Are you surprised by the picks on this list? What have you been binging lately that didn't make the cut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

