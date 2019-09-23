My Hero Academia Funko Wave Now Up For Pre-Order

When it comes to Funko Pop figures, there are fans and then there are collectors. Over the years, the brand has built itself a large and loyal base of collectors who will fixate on certain Pop collections. Amongst the anime community, My Hero Academia has one of those big collections, and it seems more are on their way.

And if you can’t risk missing out on some of the figures, well – don’t worry. A slew of the new My Hero Academia figures can be pre-ordered if you know where to look.

Thanks to Entertainment Earth, a whole set My Hero Academia figures have gone up for pre-order. The items, which can be seen here, are available to buy now before they go ship starting this October.

As you can see here, the figures up for sale are pretty varied. There is an Izuku addition available in this wave which sees Deku dressed in his Pro Hero suit with his hood and all. There are not one but two All Might Pops going out, and they focus on two different sides of the hero. In one figure, fans can see All Might dressed up in his Silver Age costume, and the second figure sees the hero dressed to teach at UA Academy.

The rest of the collection is just as stacked with figures of Yaoyorozu as well as Kirishima. All For One shows up in all his masked glory in one figure, but he cannot match the darkness seen in Tokoyami’s figure. Funko is giving everyone’s favorite bird boy a figure of his own, and Dark Shadow clearly approves of the Pop.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.

