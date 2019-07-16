My Hero Academia Announces New SuperGroupies Clothing Line

Get ready to go “Plus Ultra” with this brand new line of My Hero Academia fashion ware! Just in time for season four’s arrival, SuperGroupies is looking to unleash a brand new line that does justice to the UA Academy students and the character of the wildly popular anime franchise. The line itself won’t just be t-shirts this go around, rather it will include sneakers that are designed off certain MHA characters, as well as outer ware jackets that are modeled after the designs of your favorite heroes.

Twitter User Aitai Kuji revealed the line up from SuperGroupies, with the fashion line itself dropping in October of this year, 2019:

Super Groupies is releasing a new line of #BokuNoHeroAcademia collaboration apparel, this time with outer jackets and sneaker shoes! The character line-up will be for Deku, Bakugou, Todoroki, Kirishima, Ochako, and Tsuyu!

Release Date: October 2019

The fashion line itself will be modeled after popular characters from the series, including Midoriya, Bakugo, Tsuyu, Kirishima, Ochaku, and Todoroki to name a few. The sneakers will retail for around $120 USD, the hoodies for $110 USD, and the outer jackets for $175 USD respectively.

The characters of My Hero Academia have had a few different outfit changes during their time in the franchise. The typical UA Academy uniforms, which were worn more prominently in the earlier episodes of the series, were blue with a white outline. As the students became more proficient in their quirks and moved higher up the hero ladder, each was given their own superhero costumes of their own designs. While these fashion lines may not be a pitch perfect representation of the characters, ie you won’t be seeing any giant grenade bracelets for Bakugo’s, they do a fine job of reflecting their styles.

What do you think of this fashion lineup from SuperGroupies for My Hero Academia? Which of these would you be most likely to get if you had to choose? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.