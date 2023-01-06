My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art

2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.

With the heroes, young and old, fighting against Shigaraki and his forces in the first half of My Hero Academia's sixth season, Mirko might just take the MVP role for the proceeding. The Rabbit Hero tried her best to stop the young wielder of All For One from waking up to use his new powers, and in fighting against Dr. Garaki's High-End Nomu, lost an arm and a leg. While ultimately unable to stop Shigaraki from waking up, Mirko's involvement allowed him to be unable to access his full strength, potentially saving the world in the process.

Mirko Hero Academia

Yoshinori, the assistant to Kohei Horikoshi who has a severe love for Mirko, imagined some of the biggest heroes in Class 1-A sporting the rabbit hero's costume to help ring in the new year as the anime adaptation prepares to continue its sixth season and pick up the pieces following the Paranormal Liberation War:

For those hoping to see Mirko return for the sixth season, she definitely might make an appearance, though with her now missing an arm and a leg, we doubt she'll be jumping back into the anime adaptation to fight crime again any time soon. Luckily, the tech of UA Academy and Hero Society has been able to replicate limbs, which has come in handy when it comes to the Rabbit Hero's role in the Final Arc. With the manga coming to an end, it will be interesting to see if Mirko survives the fight against All For One and how her role might change.

Do you think Mirko will make it out of My Hero Academia alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.