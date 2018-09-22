‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals the Next Big Villain

My Hero Academia is taking the first steps into its uncertain future without All Might, and the villains have begun battling for power in the underworld. They’ve formed into more groups than just the League of Villains, and fans got a look at one of the biggest leaders.

In the latest episode of the series, fans get a brief but impactful look at the series’ next big villain, Overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After following Twice around for a bit, fans learn how the villain underworld has been changing following All Might’s retirement. Villains are getting bolder and forming into groups to better protect themselves, and the strongest of these groups are starting to come into their own. One of cede groups robs a bank earlier in the episode, only to be stopped by Overhaul.

Very little is seen of Overhaul in the episode, but the members of his crew next to him all share the same kind of Victorian era Doctor’s masks (which they would wear during plagues) and he says that those particular villains need to be cured. The truck that the previous gang of bank robbers got away in was not only destroyed, and up in flames, but their bodies had been disturbingly merged into the wreckage.

Not much else is seen from Overhaul, but he will play a crucial role in the next arc of the series. Though Season 3 is coming to an end, this tease here is enough to tell fans exactly what Midoriya and the others will be up against in the fourth season of the series.

As All For One teased in his conversation with All Might in Tartarus, the villains of the world have become restless now that All Might is no longer a symbol of fear for them. They’re becoming bolder, more threats are uniting, and it’s not just going to be the League of Villains on the top of the food chain anymore.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.