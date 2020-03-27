New My Hero Academia Stills Tease Dangerous New Nomu

My Hero Academia‘s Cultural Festival arc came to a close with the latest episode of the fourth season, but there are still two episodes to go before it comes to an end. This has left fans wondering exactly where the anime will leave fans on a cliffhanger, especially because the next episode of the series teases the start of the Pro Hero arc from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga. The Pro Hero arc was further confirmed by the final poster for the fourth season that teased its two central characters, Endeavor and Hawks. But they’re not the only ones at the center of it all.

The Pro Hero arc kicks off with a pretty fierce battle as the new number one hero takes on a dangerous new kind of Nomu, and while this fight has yet to be confirmed to be making an appearance in the fourth season, the new Nomu itself has been teased thanks to a new batch of images from Episode 87 shared through the anime’s official Twitter account:

As My Hero Academia teases the announcement of a fifth season in the works, this appearance from a new Nomu teases future events even further. The fifth season of the series was presumably going to have the Pro Hero arc to start things off with, but with this new Nomu showing up already there’s no telling where the fourth season will actually be coming to an end. As for the fifth season of the series, there’s going to be quite a lot to look forward to!

Are you excited to see the Pro Hero arc start up with the next episode of My Hero Academia Season 4? What are you expecting to see from this new kind of Nomu? Where do you think the latest cliffhanger will leave us before Season 5 begins? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!