My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Realistic Nomu To Life

My Hero Academia has given the super villain team, the League of Villains, a ton of disturbed individuals to band together in order to create a world where rules will no longer apply to them. Despite the ranks ever growing and changing with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, there has always been a terrifying ace up their sleeve that have allowed the villains to not only fight against the heroes of UA Academy, but All Might himself. The Nomu are genetic experiments that give the League a serious power boost and one fan has disturbingly brought one to life with some amazing cosplay!

Instagram Cosplayer HeesoBreezey shared their amazing cosplay that imagines what a Nomu would look like in the real world, specifically the first major Nomu that was introduced in My Hero Academia who had gone toe to toe with All Might during the first time that the League of Villains and Class 1-A had clashed:

Without going into heavy spoilers, the Nomu has had a role to play in the recent manga story arc for My Hero Academia, with the dangerous experiments continuing to evolve following their first appearance in the early story line of the franchise. All For One and the League of Villains have continued their work on creating these monstrosities, but the original Nomu still holds the highest place in the minds of My Hero fans.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.