My Hero Academia Fans are Loving the New OVA Episodes
One of the bigger surprises of the last few weeks was that My Hero Academia announced it will be returning for two brand new OVA episodes, and now that it's made its worldwide premiere fans are absolutely loving it! Set during the events of the third season (before Class 1-A takes on the Provisional Hero License Exam), Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes take on a particularly tough training exercise that challenges them to use their quirks and skills in new ways. These might not be continuing the main story, but it's still a welcome return to many.
Seeing new My Hero Academia episodes on a Saturday is definitely a nostalgic feeling as we wait for the currently in-progress fifth season of the series, and these fan favorites in any kind of action would be met with a wave of hype. Thankfully seeing the fan response to these new OVA episodes, the hype was definitely worth it as these special episodes have hit all the right marks with fans of the main series.
Read on to see what fans are saying about My Hero Academia's new OVA episodes, and we want to know what you think! Have you checked out My Hero Academia's new episodes? How did you feel seeing the Class 1-A group again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's What We All Needed Right Now!
i needed those new my hero academia ova’s, man. i feel like my soul has been cleansed of all negativity— Sofia Uribe 🇲🇽 (@pandabearsofie) August 15, 2020
"Spoiler Alert, it Was Really Good"
So I got around to watch the #MyHeroAcademia 2-part OVA and, spoiler alert, it was really good. Great chemistry from everyone, cool moments and skills, and it was well worth the watch for fans. Despite this being a filler OVA, this delievered on its promise. I rate this an 8/10. pic.twitter.com/jUACS3Kl03— S.B.K. (@SBK_Boi) August 15, 2020
Great Way to Wait for Season 5!
Its good to have some My Hero Academia to watch again while S5 is being worked on!! loved the OVA! pic.twitter.com/4RNsI5snih— 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 c.w Kekkai Sensen (@jacobhuston14) August 15, 2020
Good Eats
That #BNHA OVA was piff.
Aizawa smiles. Bakugo doing his best to not show his soft side, despite showing tons of resolve. Todoroki getting some shine with him showing tons of emotion towards his first friend, Midoriya, when he was in danger.#Anime #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/hSRU9NRge5— Antifreeze (@AntiBunbun) August 15, 2020
Good News for Bakugo Fans!
okay, basically this new my hero academia ova proves just how strong and smart bakuguo is because he literally is the one that has thought everything through— pita (@PitaAlvarado1) August 15, 2020
Some Great Todoroki Moments!
Okay, this is my favorite line from the OVA. 🤣Todoroki really does not think highly of Kaminari. @KylePhillipsFUN @DavidMatranga1 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/TxwQkgAtui— Matthew Voss (@MatthewHVoss) August 15, 2020
9/10
Just saw the new #MyHeroAcademia OVA and it was really fun.
It was a really fun rescue mission where not only do they have to save the dummy, but each other.
9/10 pic.twitter.com/ZPJsS7xobR— Blueboiii (@blueboiii4life) August 15, 2020
It's Inspiring Great Art!
BNHA OVA SPOILERS— Jello - BNHA Tarot cards IN STOCK! (see pin) (@JelloJolteon) August 15, 2020
I've been here before, this is a screenshot redraw and also... a personal redraw almost lol... who in Japan am I sharing my izuocha braincell with#MyHeroAcademia #Izuocha pic.twitter.com/KSz8aRtqmj
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.