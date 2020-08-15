My Hero Academia Fans are Loving the New OVA Episodes

One of the bigger surprises of the last few weeks was that My Hero Academia announced it will be returning for two brand new OVA episodes, and now that it's made its worldwide premiere fans are absolutely loving it! Set during the events of the third season (before Class 1-A takes on the Provisional Hero License Exam), Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes take on a particularly tough training exercise that challenges them to use their quirks and skills in new ways. These might not be continuing the main story, but it's still a welcome return to many.

Seeing new My Hero Academia episodes on a Saturday is definitely a nostalgic feeling as we wait for the currently in-progress fifth season of the series, and these fan favorites in any kind of action would be met with a wave of hype. Thankfully seeing the fan response to these new OVA episodes, the hype was definitely worth it as these special episodes have hit all the right marks with fans of the main series.

