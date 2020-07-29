My Hero Academia Prequel Arcs We Need Next

The Early Days of All Might (Photo: Bones Inc.) This is something that has been alluded to time and time again, with us getting bits and pieces of All Might's early days in the world of professional crime fighting. What this prequel could do is break down everything with regards to not only how Toshinori Yagi received the Quirk of One For All, but show us All Might at the height of his power and just what injuries had injured him to the point that we see him at the start of the My Hero Academia franchise! prevnext

The Story of All For One And One For All (Photo: Studio Bones) When it comes to All For One, we don't even know the villain's real name at this point so there is definitely a lot of material to mine from the insanely strong villain. With the head of the League of Villains alluding to his brother being the originator of the Quirk of One For All, it would be captivating to see their original relationship and how they both hit the point where they were fighting against one another.

The Early Lives Of The Pros (Photo: Studio Bones) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes took us into the earlier life of the vigilante turned teacher in Eraserhead, but there are still so many other professional heroes that we don't know about. From Best Jeanist to Edgeshot to Mt. Lady, the top heroes of the world of UA Academy surely have a number of stories to tell about their earlier days in attempting to become professional heroes. Perhaps at some point down the line, we could get an anthology style that bounced around to the earlier days of crime fighting for these heroes!

The Story of Dabi (Photo: Studio Bones) The question of "Who is Dabi" has been one that has been bouncing around the fandom of My Hero Academia since he first appeared, with many believing that he's the long lost son of the number one hero, Endeavor. Though we'll most likely get our answer before the end of the current storyline of the Paranormal Liberation War, there is most likely going to be an opportunity to dive into it to a huge degree with a spin-off mini-series that shows just how this super powered teen became one of the most terrfiying villains in the world.