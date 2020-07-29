My Hero Academia Prequel Arcs We Need Next
My Hero Academia blew up when it came to its overall popularity, being given spin-off series such as Vigilantes and Smash, but there is still plenty of other stories from the past that are begging to be made into manga and anime series in this universe created by Kohei Horikoshi. From the past of All Might to the lives of some of your favorite anime super villains, we can think of more than a few ideas when it comes to future spin-offs of the series that dive into the past of the world that put UA Academy onto the map!
What My Hero Academia spin-off and/or prequel would you like to see in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!
The Early Days of All Might
This is something that has been alluded to time and time again, with us getting bits and pieces of All Might's early days in the world of professional crime fighting. What this prequel could do is break down everything with regards to not only how Toshinori Yagi received the Quirk of One For All, but show us All Might at the height of his power and just what injuries had injured him to the point that we see him at the start of the My Hero Academia franchise!prevnext
The Story of All For One And One For All
When it comes to All For One, we don't even know the villain's real name at this point so there is definitely a lot of material to mine from the insanely strong villain. With the head of the League of Villains alluding to his brother being the originator of the Quirk of One For All, it would be captivating to see their original relationship and how they both hit the point where they were fighting against one another.prevnext
The Early Lives Of The Pros
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes took us into the earlier life of the vigilante turned teacher in Eraserhead, but there are still so many other professional heroes that we don't know about. From Best Jeanist to Edgeshot to Mt. Lady, the top heroes of the world of UA Academy surely have a number of stories to tell about their earlier days in attempting to become professional heroes. Perhaps at some point down the line, we could get an anthology style that bounced around to the earlier days of crime fighting for these heroes!prevnext
The Story of Dabi
The question of "Who is Dabi" has been one that has been bouncing around the fandom of My Hero Academia since he first appeared, with many believing that he's the long lost son of the number one hero, Endeavor. Though we'll most likely get our answer before the end of the current storyline of the Paranormal Liberation War, there is most likely going to be an opportunity to dive into it to a huge degree with a spin-off mini-series that shows just how this super powered teen became one of the most terrfiying villains in the world.prevnext
The Days Of Villains
Much in the same way as the professional heroes deserve a spin-off to explore their younger years, so to do the members of the League of Villains and the Paranormal Liberation Front deserve the same. With the likes of Toga, Twice, Mr. Compression, and more most likely having interesting backgrounds, we'd love to see an anthology style series that takes a deeper look into each of these antagonists. With the Paranormal Liberation War seemingly pointing toward a villain victory, this would definitely be an opportune time for them to receive their own mini series!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.