My Hero Academia Prequel Drops New Sketch of Crawler

My Hero Academia might be in its Final Arc in its manga, as the Dark Deku Arc in the anime adaptation prepares to take UA Academy's students and faculty to the same events, but there is still a major side story that has yet to be brought to the screen. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes doesn't just take the opportunity to further explore the world of the heroes that operate outside the law, but it also revealed past stories from several established crime fighters. Now, the artist for the spin-off has shared a new rendition of Vigilantes' star.

Crawler was the main vigilante of the My Hero Academia spin-off, with the crime fighter attempting to find his place in the world while not becoming an official hero in Hero Society. Being joined by the likes of Pop Step and Knuckle Duster, the young crime fighter eventually found his place in a shocking twist of fate. Currently, there has been no news that an anime adaptation is on the way for Vigilantes, though we could see it starting up once the main series comes to an end and brings the journey of Deku and his Class 1-A friends to an end.

My Vigilantes Academia

The artist for Vigilantes, Betten Court, revisited Crawler with new art depicting the former vigilante who found himself becoming an official crime fighter in America in the last chapters of the My Hero Academia spin-off series that hasn't found its way to the small screen as of yet:

Besides following along with Crawler's back story, Vigilantes also explored stories that further explored some main characters such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, Mirko, Midnight, and many others throughout its page count. With Aizawa specifically, the spin-off gave a much closer exploration of his friendship with Oboro, the cloud-wielding UA Academy student who would fall in battle but be horrifically resurrected as the villain known as Kurogiri thanks to Dr. Garaki's Nomu-technology. We're certainly crossing our fingers that some of these stories will eventually be animated for those who haven't yet experienced the side story.

Do you think we'll one day see My Hero Academia: Vigilantes receive an anime adaptation of its own?