My Hero Academia Sets Up the Heroes' Public Comeback

These days, My Hero Academia has its heroes on blast, and they are doing all they can to prove themselves to the world. Izuku has helped show the public what a true hero can do, and his battle with Shigaraki is drawing eyes across the globe. Still, the public's doubt in heroes remains, and that hesitancy could spell a loss for our heroes now that they need a win. But thanks to some unexpected students, the heroes may have the public on their side again before long.

The whole thing came to light this week as My Hero Academia chapter 380 went live. It was there fans checked in on Shigaraki and Deku as their fight carried on, but things started out with Gentle. The villain put his life on the line to protect U.A. High School, and its Business Course kids are now documenting the villain's change for the world.

Of course, Gentle loves the limelight, but he has enough sense to tell the kids to seek shelter. That is when one of the Business Course students, who appeared at the U.A. Sports Festival ages ago, explains his plan to Gentle.

"We're also doing our utmost," the student says. "When Japan was falling to pieces, the nation placed the entire burden on Endeavor. That day we should've been documenting and curating the whole saga, but it should've secured the link between heroes and society but we couldn't. Now we film to reforge that link!"

As you can see, the students are sharing footage of the fight live with the world so the public can see what the heroes are risking. In the same way Dabi used the news to gain sympathy over his past, the Business Course kids are using real-time footage to bolster society's belief in heroes. And by focusing on Gentle's efforts, the public is seeing how anyone – good or bad – can go plus ultra when called upon.

