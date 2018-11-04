‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Todoroki vs. Bakugo’

The finals of My Hero Academia‘s Sports Festival is here and its Todoroki vs. Bakugo squaring off for the first time in the series. How exactly does it shake up? Who wins the Sports Festival between the two?

Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Todoroki and Bakugo both wait on their match, the final match of the Sports Festival tournament. Todoroki’s wondering how the fight with Midoriya forced him to use his fire quirk. Bakugo accidentally goes into Todoroki’s waiting room and taunts Todoroki, but all Todoroki can think about is Midoriya. Bakugo’s naturally irritated and wants Todoroki to give the fight his all. The fight between the two begins and Todoroki launches a huge ice wave. Bakugo blasts his way out, however. Todoroki seems reluctant to use his left side in the fight again and this frustrates Bakugo once more. He thinks Todoroki is belittling him. Aizawa notes that Todoroki must have lost his spark after the fight with Midoriya. Bakugo wants to prove he’s the best, and asks Todoroki to use all of his power. But Todoroki is unsure of using his power still, and doesn’t know what to do. When Midoriya cheers for Todoroki, he activates his fire quirk once more. When Bakugo fully charges his Howitzer Impact, Todoroki refuses to use his flames though and took the attack head on. Bakugo tries to get the unconscious Todoroki up, but Bakugo doesn’t want to win that way. Regardless, Midnight uses her quirk to put him to sleep and Bakugo is declared the overall winner. Bakugo is completely chained up during the awards ceremony because he’s been going wild since he woke up. Iida told Midoriya and Ochaco about what happened to his brother and left the festival early. All Might appears to award the medals to the top three, and gives Tokoyami, Todoroki, and Bakugo a bit of advice. Bakugo doesn’t want to accept his win though. Iida arrives at the hospital, but his brother is in bad shape. His brother apologizes for letting Iida down, but Iida’s eyes fill with tears. Todoroki visits his mother in the hospital, but refused to do so until now because he thought the sight of him would hurt her. Todoroki decides that in order to become the hero he really wants to be, he has to see his mother and settle things. The first step to getting back on track is saving her from this lonely fate. Uraraka arrives home to see that her parents surprise her with a party. They want to celebrate her efforts. Midoriya talks with his mother and she says how worried she is that his quirk is so dangerous. She’s supporting him, but she’s always going to worry. Midoriya realizes that he can’t forget those who support him, and wants to figure out how to use One For All without hurting himself and others.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.