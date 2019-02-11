‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Yaoyorozu Rising’

Now that the Hero Killer has been defeated, and life back at U.A. has resumed as normal on My Hero Academia, the students have to take a final exam in order to take them into their next year and Season 3 of the series.

How do the next batch of students do? Catch up with the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami below!

Asui and Tokoyami’s practical exam against Ectoplasm begins. They’re doing well at first, but Recovery Girl mentions that Tokoyami’s going to be weak against Ectoplasm’s clones. His Dark Shadow quirk seems to be good in one on one combat at a distance, and Asui manages to get him out of scrapes when cornered. Asui’s strength is that she’s emotionally strong, and her level headed nature will help them succeed. Ectoplasm then summons a giant sized clone and bites down on the two. Tokoyami attacks Ectoplasm with Dark Shadow until Asui gives him the cuffs. Her quirk allows her to take things out of her stomach at will, and thus they pass when they manage to cuff Ectoplasm’s leg. Ojiro and Iida are pinned by Power Loader, but they decide to run through the gate to pass. Ojiro jumps on Iida’s back, and they get past all of Power Loader’s traps until he attempts to catch them into a pit. But Iida has Ojiro wrap his tail around his leg and flings him through the gate. They pass. It’s Yaoyorozu and Todoroki’s turn next, and she’s nervous. Todoroki doesn’t blame her because they’re up against Aizawa, and says he has a plan. He tells her to keep making small objects and when she can’t, it means Aizawa is close. He’ll draw Aizawa’s attention away. She’s nervous, and then makes Russian nesting dolls as they run. She praises him for coming up with a plan so quickly, and thinks there’s a big difference in their practical skills despite them both coming in from recommendations. Aizawa catches Todoroki and hangs him over a floor spikes. Aizawa says they probably should’ve talked their strategy over. Just then Yaoyorozu is panicking to herself as she runs. She’s lost her confidence since the Sports Festival. She no longer trusts her ability to make her own decisions. She heads back to Todoroki, and freaks out when Aizawa arrives. Todoroki tells her to use her plan as she’s better at being a leader, and even mentions how he voted for her to be the class rep a while ago. She then launches the Russian nesting dolls and it turns out they have flash grenades inside. She’s got a strategy to win and exploit Aizawa’s weakness, having to rest in between his erases after his injury at the USJ. She has them run out of his line of sight, and she will exploit a single moment where their quirks will work and has Todoroki summon a giant ice wall. She then makes a binding cloth like Aizawa’s and puts it into a catapult. Yaoyorozu gets his attention by walking out with mannequins with the catapult hidden underneath. Todoroki then launches a flame attack and it turns out that the binding cloth she created had a special metal that reformed the binding cloth in the catapult and captured Aizawa completely. They pass.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.