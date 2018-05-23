‘My Hero Academia’ Redeems A Fan-Favorite Villain

My Hero Academia knows how to make its fans swoon, and the manga exercised those skills not long ago. The title’s most recent chapter pushed readers to a very happy place when its final pages redeemed a villain no one wanted to hate.

So, if you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you have been warned! Spoilers for chapter 183 lie below!

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, fans get to see how the Cultural Festival at UA Academy goes down. Even after fighting with Gentle and La Brave, Izuku is able to perform with his class, and his on-stage antics are enough to make Eri smile. The boy does get a solid scolding from All Might and Hound Dog for fighting period, but it seems the encounter was worth it in the end.

After all, thanks to Izuku, Gentle seems to be on the mend along with La Brava.

My Hero Academia‘s update ends with Gentle and La Brava being questioned over their plans. While La Brava wows the police force with her hacking skills, she tells her minding officers she doesn’t want to help the world; She just wants to help Gentle.

As for Gentle, the police were quick to call him out on his facade. The villain had no actually brainwashed La Brava, and the police ask Gentle how he became a wannabe baddie when he once dreamed of being a hero. It was there Gentle admitted he was scared and had gone down the wrong path.

“I remembered my dream. I was scared and just started running towards it,” the man said. “Even if it was down the wrong road.”

After making his confession, it was the detective who gave Gentle a chance to redeem himself.

“If that’s the case, then it was a good thing we stopped you today. You see, the only people who can’t start their lives over are the lazy bastards who don’t have the will or the hasty bastards who rush to get results.”

By the chapter’s end, My Hero Academia teases that even at the questioning “someone was saved,” and fans know the nod is referring to Gentle. With the once-villain ready to get back on track, readers are hoping Gentle will pop into My Hero Academia down the line with La Brava at hand. And, this time, the duo will be fighting on Izuku’s side.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Did you see this redemption coming in My Hero Academia?