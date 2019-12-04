My Hero Academia Reveals the Fate of Ending

While the My Hero Academia anime has ramped up the war between the professional heroes and the Yakuza, led by the villainous Overhaul, the heroes in the manga are dealing with an entirely different threat. As Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki train under the number one hero of Endeavor, they have run into the deranged antagonist that is Ending. With Ending demanding that Endeavor kill him after capturing him years ago, both the heroes and Endeavor’s son Natsuo were in for the fight of their lives. This latest installment concludes the fight with Ending and reveals just what happens to the insane law breaker.

With Todoroki delivering a finishing blow to Ending, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Endeavor are able to save civilians and Natsuo from the villain’s grasp. Ending, having been captured, demands that the number one hero fulfill his wish and kill him so he can shed this mortal coil. With his pleas falling on deaf ears, the masked super villain apparently won’t be seeing the end of his days, but rather, will be placed back into prison to spend the rest of his life.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better idea of Ending’s background as the antagonist and his quirk are certainly one of the more interesting villains we’ve seen introduced as of late.

The rest of the chapter also gave us a touching moment between Endeavor and his lesser known son of Natsuo, the son that was scorned by the number one hero in favor of Shoto Todoroki. While Endeavor and Natsuo find forgiveness, Ending gives us a hilarious scene where he can’t control his composure and begins weeping at the idea that the number one hero won’t be taking his life.

The chapter ends with Endeavor speaking to his daughter, recommending that she live in a new location to be closer to her mother, leaving him alone and free not to worry about the threats he brings to his family’s doorstep.

What do you think of the resolution of Ending’s terror filled reign? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

