‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals First-Look At One U.S. Pro Hero

My Hero Academia has a lock on Japanese superheroes, and fans around the world have fallen for the sector. Now, the fan-favorite title is coming for Pro Heroes in the west, and fans can get a good look at one such heroine now.

And, yes — her name is about as appropriate as you would expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, My Hero Academia released a still image of one U.S. heroine introduced in its first film. Japan recently saw My Hero Academia: Two Heroes enter theaters, and it introduces a slew of Pro Heroes from America in its intro. Meet Cow Lady:

Horikoshi sketch and comment in My Hero Academia Volume Origin pic.twitter.com/prDSDi8hEa — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 3, 2018

The heroine looks like the perfect caricature of U.S. westerns, and fans are loving the parody. Cow Lady is seen rocking big horns along with her long blond hair. Paired with orange sunglasses, the Pro Hero wears a denim-and-cowhide top that ties below her bust. Cow Lady tops the look with denim shorts, brown cowboy boots and gloves.

With a name like Cow Lady, you can guess what the Pro Hero’s quirk is. The film shows the heroine teaming up with fellow U.S. heroes after a robbery is reported. When the heist goes south, Cow Lady uses her quirk to transform into a massive cow, and she is able to bulldoze baddies while providing cover to innocent civilians.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, which anime needs to be referenced in My Hero Academia next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!