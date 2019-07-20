My Hero Academia Reveals How Shigaraki Almost Became Izuku

Shigaraki may be one of the most terrifying villains that we know in the roster of the League of Villains. The heir apparent to All For One, Tomura’s deadly quirk allows him to decay anything he touches. While the anime ended with him continuing to grow the strength of his league, the manga has moved far forward with the young villain fighting against the forces of ReDestro and his Meta Liberation Army. With the latest chapter of the manga, readers are given an in-depth look into Tomura’s younger days, revealing that Shigaraki has more in common with Midoriya than we originally thought.

Shigaraki and Midoriya originally shared the same dream when they were children, to become great heroes. Unlike Deku though, Shigaraki had his father in his life, which turned out to be terrible for his development. Tomura’s father was abusive, hitting Shigaraki whenever he even thought of getting deeper into his love of heroes. While Tomura’s mother was very similar to Deku’s, his home life was anything but and the constant beatings he received led Shigaraki to hate everything and everyone in his life.

The next season of My Hero Academia is going to certainly feature both Midoriya and Shigaraki, though we’ll certainly have to wait a bit longer until we see the younger days of Tomura brought to animated life. Surprisingly, the two children, who both ended up on different sides of the heroic aisle, were late bloomers when it came to developing their quirks. While Deku managed to eventually be given his by quirk by All Might, along with his tutelage, Tomura was not so lucky.

Shigaraki has a family history within the hero game, with his grandmother leading the charge. Whether or not this means he’ll eventually become a hero himself is still up in the air, but we’re certainly to see more development in the future from the head of League of Villains.

