‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Timeskip

Like any good manga, My Hero Academia knows how to control is setting. Kohei Horikoshi has built a big world with his series, but he knows how to direct it. So, it’s no surprise to see My Hero Academia dipping into another time skip.

Recently, fans were given a heads up about the move, and it came courtesy of a brand-new chapter. My Hero Academia dropped the news with chapter 218, and it was done real hush-hush.

The first page of My Hero Academia announced the short flash-forward. The chapter picks up in December, bringing the story from fall to winter real quick.

“Early December one Sunday morning,” the chapter’s setting reads.

Of course, the winter move gave Horikoshi the chance to have some fun with its heroes. Fans caught up with Class 1-A as they prepared for a day out in the snow.

“Let’s check out what they’re saying about this snowfall,” Kaminari is heard saying. “I love watching the weather forecast.”

Sadly, it doesn’t seem everyone is happy about the winter blast. While Mineta and Kirishima are all for the snow, Tsuyu is less-than-thrilled about it. Her quirk makes her extremely sensitive to the cold like an frog would be, and it falls to Ochaco to remind her classmates of the fact.

“Shut that door,” the girl is heard calling out “Tsuyu’s freezing over here!”

The flash-forward is helping move My Hero Academia right along, but fans shouldn’t forget how early this series is still. Despite being nearly 220 chapters in, Izuku has yet to finish his first year of high school, so he has plenty more to do before graduation comes around. Now, the boy will have some time to enjoy the snow with his friends, but he shouldn’t get too comfortable. Villains are always up to their usual deeds in My Hero Academia, and this timeskip seems to have brought a new one into Tokyo for the Pro Heroes to fret over.

So, how have you felt about this series’ pacing so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

