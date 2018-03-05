Here’s When ‘My Hero Academia’s Season 2 Part 1 Dub Arrives On Hulu

Funimation broke new ground with anime distribution in the West when they announced their English dub for My Hero Academia‘s third season would be released on the same day as the subbed version, and along with a new trailer confirmed some other things about Season 2.

Fans had been waiting for the English dub of Season 2, and now it will soon it will be available to stream on Hulu this April.

According to Funimation’s press release, Episode 14-25 will be available exclusively on Hulu starting April 3:

“Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Funimation will be releasing “My Hero Academia” Season 2 Part 1 on home video on Tuesday, April 3. Season 2 Part 1 will be available as a Blu-ray/DVD combo or a Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Limited Edition in a special chipboard box along with an assortment of collectible souvenirs including a 40-page art book and set of ten holographic trading cards. Also on this date, the English dub of Season 2 Part 1 (episodes 14-25) will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu.”

Along with the first episode batch on Hulu, the series will also be available on home video the same day. A film adaptation is also seet to open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.