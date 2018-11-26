Is ‘My Hero Academia’ Setting Up All Might’s Death?

In the world of My Hero Academia, there are some superheroes you have to pay respect to. If it weren’t for guys like All Might, the world would be a far more dangerous place, but the Symbol of Peace has kept his eye on justice all this while. However, some fans think the hero’s time is coming to an end.

After all, the new season of My Hero Academia just introduced his match, and fans are thinking the show did that to foreshadow the death of All Might.

Of course, it isn’t hard to see why All Might might have his days numbered. The hero may be invulnerable in the public’s eye, but fans know better. After Yagi Toshinori fought All For One years ago, the man was seriously injured, and the chronic injury has slashed his heroic capabilities. Nowadays, it is hard for All Might to hold his form for long, and All For One has had the benefit of recovering quietly while All Might has continued his Pro Hero career in the battle’s aftermath.

Not only does All For One have downtime on his side, but the guy’s recent debut was utterly terrifying. The students involved with the Bakugo Rescue Squad were struck dumb by the sheer killing intent the villain released. According to Izuku, All For One has the aura of death around him, and that does not bode well for any Pro Hero — let alone an already injured All Might.

Oh, and there’s also the small fact that All Might has hinted at his limited time. In season two, Yagi kept that secret away from Izuku after the older man told his protege the truth behind One For All. Izuku said he could face All For One so long as Yagi was by his side, but that comment left All Might conflicted. When the boy left, the hero could be heard telling himself that he won’t be by Izuku’s side by the time the boy has to face All For One. So, that time could be coming much sooner than expected.

Still, fans of the manga already know the fate My Hero Academia has in store for All Might. Season 3 is setting the Pro Hero up for a devastating future, but it won’t end with his death just yet. When All Might intercepts All For One in Kamino Ward, the pair have a truly terrifying battle that nearly needs with Yagi being beaten. However, All Might manages to pull out a victory at the cost of his Quirk. The world learns of the hero’s skeletal alter-ego, but All Might pushes his Quirk to its breaking point in order to take down All For One. However, with the League of Villains still at large, Izuku may find himself having to face a version of All For One one day down the line.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think My Hero Academia will kill off Yagi one day? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!