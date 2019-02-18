‘My Hero Academia’ Announces Season 3 Blu-ray, DVD Details

My Hero Academia‘s third season was one of the best received in the series thus far, and it certainly dominated the conversation for much of 2018 (as reflected in the results for Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards). Soon fans will be able to relive the third season as much as they want.

New listings have revealed new details for My Hero Academia‘s third season release on home video, and fans will be able to get it in their hands when it hits shelves May 7.

My Hero Academia S3P1. May 7. BD/DVD LE (rigid box w/space to hold S3P2, 60pg art book, chibi Bakugo keychain, acrylic standees, 10 collectible holographic trading cards), BD/DVD, DVD //t.co/26bYGDb46Y //t.co/C2g9PqAM6S //t.co/Kl2uermA8Q //t.co/GgerDC00z9 pic.twitter.com/N7eZREs7iT — WTK (@WTK) February 15, 2019

As spotted by @WTK on Twitter, Funimation will be offering Season 3 Part 1 of My Hero Academia, which includes Episodes 39-50 of the series, in three different ways. First is the DVD release (which you can find at the link here), which will run interested fans $29.99 USD. Secondly, is the Blu-ray and DVD combo set (which you can find at the link here) which will run interested fans $48.74 USD.

Finally, there’s the special edition release of Season 3 Part 1 (which you can find here). This limited edition release will run interested fans $63.74 USD, and includes the following:

Collector’s rigid box with space to house Season Three Part Two Season Three Part One on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

60-page art book filled with character art and illustrations

Acrylic standees

ChibiBakugokeychain

10 holographic trading card

Special Features include: Interview with Daiki Yamashita (voice of Deku) and Yuki Hayashi (composer), Inside the Episodes videos, Dub Outtakes and more!

Episodes 39-50 brings the series up to one of the most memorable fights in the series yet, in which All Might takes on All For One. It’s a good place for Part 1 to end before the wild Hero License arc begins.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

