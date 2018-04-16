‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Teases Kirishima’s Big Moment

My Hero Academia‘s third season has officially kicked off to much fan acclaim, and fans can’t wait to see how much Class 1-A improves through their latest, and toughest boot camp yet. But there’s something bigger on the horizon for Kirishima.

In an interview with Kirishima’s voice actor Toshiki Masuda, Masuda’s teasing a major turning point coming for the character later this season.

Small magazine excerpt about Kirishima’s role in Season 3, mentioning how he’s fighting to protect someone very important to him and fulfills a role that only he can do. It also says how he and Bakugou have grown to trust each other omg. Enjoy~ t6kwd3uth”>pic.twitter.com/yt6kwd3uth — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) April 9, 2018

Masuda explains that at some point during the third season, “Kirishima fights to protect someone very important to him” and that “Kirishima is the only one that can do this.” When asked who that special person to him is, Masuda responds “The answer should be all of his friends, right? Every day is an intense challenge, and together they grow through happiness and hardships through their battles.”

While this definitely seems like a non-answer, Masuda’s next statement makes it clearer that Kirishima’s “important” person is Bakugo as “Bakugo and Kirishima have more chances to work together in this season.”

Fans have noticed Kirishima’s friendship with Bakugo has reached new levels in the third season already, as Kirishima is seen comforting his close friend as he’s feeling defeated. Fans of the manga know why this is important as well, but this will all be revealed as the season continues and reaches the ever anticipated Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.