New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease Season 3’s Premiere

My Hero Academia is set to premiere the first episode of its third season tomorrow, and to celebrate the occasion (and make the wait even harder for fans) the series has released new images from the episode.

After struggling for two seasons, it looks like fans will get to see Class 1-A relax for a change as everyone hangs out at the pool. But by the intense look on Izuku’s face, things seem to go awry quickly.

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 is titled “Game Start!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Summer Break Has Arrived! And Class 1-A Goes…Swimming?!

At last, summer break has arrived for UA! And because of the training camp’s proximity, several students are spending their vacation there. Because of this, Izuku, Mineta, and Makinari meet at the school’s swimming pool to train. The new season begins with lots of original scenes!”

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level.

Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.