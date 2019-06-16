My Hero Academia Recap: “Shiketsu High Lurking”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has entered a new arc as the Provisional License Exam has officially kicked off. Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A are in for a bigger challenge than they bargained for, however, as their display for the Sports Festival has showcased their quirks and abilities for the other competing schools in the area. Which means that each of them has a huge target on their back as these competing schools want to take U.A. down a peg.

How will Midoriya and the others make it out of this battle royale of an exam? Read on to catch up with the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

The Provisional Hero License Exam has begun and Midoriya and Class 1-A are attacked by all the other schools as soon as the test begins. Aizawa notes how teamwork will be key to passing this first phase. Ketsubutsu’s students are currently attacking Midoriya and the others, and their mix of quirks are tough but Jiro helps to break the ground apart while Ashido dissolves incoming balls. Midoriya notes that with each student guarding their targets, the real fight will begin soon as they try and catch each other by surprise. Ketsubutsu’s Shindo sends and earthquake through the ground and this splits up the class. Shiketsu’s Yoarashi’s quirk is revealed to be a control over wind as he summons up a huge twister that eliminates several other students at once. He’s the first one to pass after eliminating over 100 others. Midoriya wakes up after Shindo’s attack alone, and wonders what he’ll be able to do alone. He’s worried about U.A.’s lack of experience compared to the other schools, but he’s pumped up for the challenge. Soon, a girl from Shiketsu, Camie, sneaks up on him and nails one of his targets. Uraraka wakes up alone and separated as well, and begins searches for the others. Camie tracked Midoriya because she knows all about U.A., and says she’s taken an interest in Midoriya. She attacks him, but when he tries to counter she seemingly is able to disappear without leaving a trace. She pins him down to the ground, and says her technique is to disappear from an opponent’s senses. She wants to know why Midoriya wants to become a hero, and his deepest desires and fears. But soon Ketsubutsu arrives to attack the both of them. Midoriya dodges their attack, and Uraraka soon arrives to help. But before Midoriya can get to her, she falls off on a rock and falls to the ground. Midoriya rushes to grab her before she falls, and manages to clear the area with a super powered kick. He won’t use One For All at 100% just yet, but the focus on his legs has given him a new way to fight and get stronger. But Midoriya soon realizes that the Uraraka he saved wasn’t actually Uraraka as she tries to land a hit on one of his targets. Midoriya noted how she hasn’t tried to use her quirk, and showed up without a plan. The Uraraka disguise soon falls away, and it’s revealed to be a nude Camie. She wonders if Midoriya will just jump in to save whoever, or if it’s special, and Camie scratches his face in an attack. Soon the real Uraraka and Sero jump in to save Midoriya, and Camie is able to dodge every attack with ease. Camie says she wanted to talk to Midoriya more, and tells Uraraka Midoriya must really trust her. With 30 people already passing the test, Midoriya, Sero, and Uraraka decide to form a trio and to try and make the best of it. Todoroki is alone, and an update revealed over 50 have passed at that point. He’s soon attacked by a squad of ninjas, and struggles to overcome every one of their attacks. The episode comes to a close as one of the ninjas mentions that Todoroki won’t be able to get through this test alone.

