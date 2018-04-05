‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Reveals New Season 3 Episode Title

The moment of My Hero Academia season 3 premiere is nigh, which is why fans are going ballistic with buzz over what has quickly become one of the most popular and acclaimed anime series in the genre. Today we learned the title of My Hero Academia season 3 episode 2, and it will send an electric thrill through fans of the Manga:

My Hero Academia Season 3 Episode 2: Wild, Wild, Pussycats. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 5, 2018



If you’re not yet in the know, the Wild, Wild Pussycats are a team of Pro Heroes in the MHA world. Their one of four teams that founded the Union Affairs Office, specializing in mountain rescue operations. Team members Mandalay, Pixie-bob, and Ragdoll are named after domestic cat breeds, while Tora could be a reference to the infamous cat from the Naruto series (more on that later…).

The significance of the Wild, Wild, Pussycats is that they play a prominent role in the “School Trip” arc that’s about to begin on the show. (Warning, mild plot spoilers follow!)

Early on in the “School Trip Arc”, Class 1-A learns that their summer break from U.A. will be spent on a class trip to a lodge, where they will train to better use their respective quirks. However, a rest stop while en route to the lodge sees some mysterious cat-themed heroes approach the 1-A students, with a big revelation: they are in the midst of an intense training exam, and the test has already begun. Overseeing this particular mountain setting field test are none other than the Pussycats!

The intense training regiment in the wilderness helps Class 1-A grow as both individuals and a squad, but the summer semester takes a frightening turn, when simple school tests turn all too real, as the League of Villains once again attacks the Class 1-A students, at their most vulnerable moment.

It should be good news to fans that S3E2 will be jumping right into the beginnings of the “School Trip Arc” and the Wild, Wilde, Pussycats’ regiment of tests. Word from early screenings of My Hero Academia‘s season 3 premiere state that the first episode is mostly recap material. After the potential disappointment of that premiere, episode 2 will definitely need to be a stunner.

My Hero Academia season 3 will be simulcast in dub and sub on Funimation and Hulu every Saturday starting on April 7th.