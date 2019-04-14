‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: “What a Twist!”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has gotten off to a rough start on Toonami as Midoriya and the rest of the students have suddenly found themselves in the midst of a major villain attack during their Summer training camp. The latest episodes have kicked things up a notch as everyone knows the villains want Bakugo, and the students have gotten permission to fight back.

The last episode ended on a cliffhanger as Midoriya, Todoroki, and Shoji have caught up with the villains. Can they rescue Bakugo and Tokoyami from Mr. Compress? Read on find out everything that happened on the latest My Hero Academia episode on Toonami!

Back at camp, Kirishima and Iida wants to head out to fight the villains to save Bakugo. Soon Dabi busts through and blasts their door open, but Vlad pins him down with his blood quirk. But Dabi’s confident in the villains’ victory as he believes the trusted institutions will be falling apart now that Bakugo has been captured. Aizawa shows up taking him out, but it’s another copy. Iida and Kirishima still want to fight, but Aizawa’s against it. Meanwhile, Midoriya, Shoji, and Todoroki arrive with Mr. Compress. They fight against Twice, Toga, and the real Dabi, and they prove too strong for Midoriya and the others for now. Compress realizes he’s missing some marbles, and Shoji grabbed them. The three of them try to run, but they are soon pinned down by a Nomu and Kurogiri. Following this, the Vanguard Action Squad heads through the warp gates. But Compress reveals he’s been hiding the real marbles in his mouth. He used Todoroki’s ice to switch them out as bait. As Compress tries to glaot, Aoyama hits him dead on with his laser and knocks the marbles out of his mouth. Shoji manages to grab one, but Dabi grabs the one with Bakugo in it. Midoriya tries to make it before Bakugo goes through the warp gate, but his injures delayed him. It’s a total loss as though Tokoyami has been saved, Bakugo was kidnapped and the forest has gone up in flames. Not only this, Ragdoll of the Pussycats has gone missing. Midoriya explains that 15 students were unconscious, and 14 or so of them have been injured. Three villains were caught and arrested, but Pixie-Bob has suffered head trauma. In the resulting days, the press questions U.A. about their failure to protect the children as the Principal and hero teachers discuss the events of the Forest Boot Camp. They figure that Bakugo was taken because the villains noticed his violent tendencies, and Present Mic concludes that there must be a traitor among them as only the teachers and Pussycats knew of the new training camp location. All Might gets a call from Tsukauchi, and he says they have a lead at where the League of Villains is hiding. Tsukauchi is preparing for a major raid on the hideout, and will enlist All Might among other pro heroes to get Bakugo back. Shigaraki’s all too happy about the publicity, and has Bakugo within his grasp. Meanwhile, Midoriya has been recovering from his injuries though they are severe and he’s been in and out of comas. The remaining 15 Class 1-A students visit Midoriya (as Jiro, Hagakure, and Yaoyorozu have been hospitalized too). Midoriya’s beating himself up over the fact that he couldn’t save Bakugo, and Kirishima decides that they’ll go get him. It turns out he and Todoroki overheard Yaoyorozu mention how she attached a tracking device to a Nomu, so they want her to make another receiver to track them down. But Iida remembers the fallout of the Hosu incident, and refuses to act. Kirishima, however, can’t live with himself otherwise and wants to enlist Midoriya in the efforts to save Bakugo.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

