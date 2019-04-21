‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: “From Iida to Midoriya”

My Hero Academia‘s third season has reached an intense new level as the League of Villains has successfully kidnapped Bakugo from U.A.’s forest training camp. As Midoriya and the other students recover, plans are being made as to how to rescue Bakugo from both the pro heroes and the students. But the decision is not as easy as just heading out to do it, Midoriya and the others have a lot to come to grips with as young heroes in training.

Will Midoriya and the others head out on a dangerous mission to rescue Bakugo from the villains? Read on to catch up on everything that happened on the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Kirishima and Todoroki want to recruit Midoriya on a mission to rescue the kidnapped Bakugo, but Iida is completely against the idea after the Hosu incident. Tsu in particular is against it as knowingly breaking the rules would have them act as villains even if it’s for a good cause. Midoriya’s doctor arrives, and Kirishima tells them that they’re starting everything that night. The doctor tells Midoriya that his arms have been through even worse damage than before, and it’s going to be tough to heal. His body broke through his limiters with “hysterical strength” and overcharged his powers to the point where his ligaments have worn down. If he uses his powers at this level a few more times, it’ll be tough for Midoriya to even more his arms. But it’s not all bad news as Midoriya finally gets Kota’s thank you letter. Kota thanks him for saving him, and apologizes for hitting Midoriya in the groin. Midoriya calls his mother after his discharge, and his mother really doesn’t want him to go back to U.A. Various pro heroes such as Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, Gang Orca, Tiger, Kamui Woods, Mt. Lady and even Gran Torino, are summoned by the police for their big operation. That night, Yaoyorozu, Midoriya, Kirishima, and Todoroki meet at the hospital, and Iida arrives to try and figure out just why they are trying to break the rules once more. He’s worried for Bakugo too, and doesn’t want everyone else to end up like his brother. Todoroki says they’ll get Bakugo back without fighting. Yaoyorozu’s joining as backup to be sure that they don’t fight, and Midoriya is not about to not do something after seeing Bakugo captured. Worried, Iida agrees to go with them and will make them retreat should fighting start. The various factions prepare to make their move as the police go through their raid plans and Bakugo refuses to join the League of Villains once more. Yaoyorozu tracks Bakugo to Kamino Ward, and Todoroki and Kirishima say the other Class 1-A members try to talk them out of this mission. Though they are still determined to push forward. Yaoyorozu tells them to disguise themselves when they get to Kamino Ward, and they don various disguises. A press conference plays on a screen in which Aizawa, Vlad, and the Principal apologize for the attack on the forest boot camp. The press is worried about how the villains are managing to attack UA more and more. Public opinion is turning against the school, and hero society as a whole. Shigaraki is eating it up. As Shigaraki gives his speech and tries to recruit Bakugo to their cause, and once Bakugo is freed from his restraints he begins a counterattack. He’s completely against the idea of becoming one of them, and is ready to fight off the entire league.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

