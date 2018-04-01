‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Season 3’s Premiere

The third season of My Hero Academia is set to begin on April 7, and since it is so close, it’s time for all of the spoilers for the first episode to start cropping up.

With scans of Weekly Shonen Jump provided by Twitter user @YonkouProd, and translations provided by @fabulouslyalone, now fans can see how the third season of My Hero Academia will begin.

Spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of My Hero Academia below!

BNHA SEASON 3 PREVIEW!!

BNHA SEASON 3 PREVIEW!!

ORIGINAL FIRST EPISODE! BROADCAST WITH THE COOLEST CAST! (Yamashita, Okamoto, Ishikawa, Kaji) Get ready for April 7!!

Season 3, Episode 1 is titled “Game Start!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Summer Break Has Arrived! And Class 1-A Goes…Swimming?!

At last, summer break has arrived for UA! And because of the training camp’s proximity, several students are spending their vacation there. Because of this, Izuku, Mineta, and Makinari meet at the school’s swimming pool to train. The new season begins with lots of original scenes!”

The spoilers for the episode also highlight how Izuku deals with training with others after training alone for so long, but luckily the third season seems to step off on an easier foot. Promising “original scenes” not seen in the manga, it will be good for the third season to re-establish the status quo of the series and give fans a chance to reunite with the characters while they are free from duress.

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

Funimation has also unannounced an unprecedented distribution in the West as they have partnered with the series to release the English dub of the series at the same time the Japanese language release of the episode becomes available.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.